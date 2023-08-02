Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Ares Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ARES traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.45. 1,069,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.18. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $103.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 36,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $3,431,322.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,449,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,421,576 shares of company stock valued at $469,241,265. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.