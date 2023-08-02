Argus Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $232.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Argus from $208.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.69.

MAR traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $205.44. 341,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.37.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

