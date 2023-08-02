Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Aris Water Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, July 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Aris Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.89 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.35%.
Aris Water Solutions Price Performance
ARIS stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $630.47 million, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $23.58.
Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 679.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.
About Aris Water Solutions
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aris Water Solutions
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.