Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Arista Networks Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE ANET traded down $8.33 on Wednesday, reaching $177.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,242,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.12. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $190.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,444.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,288 shares of company stock worth $22,296,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.19.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

