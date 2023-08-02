Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $193.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.76.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $185.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $190.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $492,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at $32,358,963. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,288 shares of company stock worth $22,296,502. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.