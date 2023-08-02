Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,927 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $82,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 25,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 12,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 6,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 85,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $553.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $213.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

