Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68,497 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.53% of Natera worth $32,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Natera by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Natera by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Natera by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,746 shares in the company, valued at $28,097,468.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $38,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,602.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,746 shares in the company, valued at $28,097,468.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,915 shares of company stock worth $1,309,038 over the last 90 days. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 896,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,921. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.18. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

