Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $30.21 Million Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 838,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,440 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $30,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE OVV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.66. 3,658,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,317. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.81.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

