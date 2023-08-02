Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,268,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.16% of AutoZone as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $47.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,433.89. 191,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,458.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,500.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,050.21 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.