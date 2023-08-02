Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 634,299 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 634,299 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $39,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,586,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

