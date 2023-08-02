Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 122,263 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.31% of Axon Enterprise worth $51,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $5.31 on Wednesday, reaching $178.02. 558,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,169. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.31 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.52 and its 200-day moving average is $203.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and have sold 54,458 shares worth $10,534,340. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.