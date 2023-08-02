Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) is Findlay Park Partners LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,535 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 3.1% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.71% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $292,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $221.55. The stock had a trading volume of 308,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,592. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $222.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,464,431.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,584 shares of company stock worth $8,988,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

