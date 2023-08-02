Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Up 6%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.76 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 96,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 461,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. Arvinas’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,007,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,340,000 after purchasing an additional 606,500 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 19.0% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,717,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,570,000 after purchasing an additional 594,488 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 31.3% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,569,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,876,000 after buying an additional 373,739 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 816.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 244,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.