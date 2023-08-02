ASD 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.04 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $33.74 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020414 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017289 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,486.49 or 1.00051940 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05428356 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,103,133.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

