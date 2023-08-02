ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $8.40

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.08. ASE Technology shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 850,046 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ASE Technology by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.