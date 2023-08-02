ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 311.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,138,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 56.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

ASGN Stock Performance

NYSE:ASGN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,681. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65. ASGN Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.27 and a 12-month high of $106.88.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.10. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Profile

(Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.