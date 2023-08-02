Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 9.7 %

AZPN traded up $17.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.22. 536,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,572. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 6,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $17,924,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

