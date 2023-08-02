Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given New $194.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $184.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s previous close.

AZPN has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.80.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $180.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,697 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $77,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Further Reading

