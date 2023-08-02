Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.32). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.74% and a negative net margin of 373.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 million. On average, analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. 337,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,473. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $205.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRA. StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $60,722.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,762.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,364 shares of company stock worth $117,712. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

