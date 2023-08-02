Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Up 7.9% in July

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 11,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $60,722.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,762.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,364 shares of company stock valued at $117,712. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,441,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 39.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 113,137 shares during the period.

Shares of ATRA stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. 1,104,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,927. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $205.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.99. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 373.95% and a negative return on equity of 166.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

