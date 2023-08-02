ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.14

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.14 and last traded at C$37.21, with a volume of 16731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.29.
ACO.X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.25.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.
