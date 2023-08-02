Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Up 9.6% in July

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AVIR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. 268,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,151. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $283.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.18. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

