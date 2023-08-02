Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Up 9.6% in July

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of AVIR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. 268,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,151. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $283.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.18. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $9.79.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
