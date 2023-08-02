Aterian (ATER) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Aterian to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Aterian has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Aterian had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $34.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. On average, analysts expect Aterian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aterian Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 225,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. Aterian has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

In other news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 72,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $37,041.81. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,350,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,767.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 72,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $37,041.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,350,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,767.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 74,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $38,133.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,333,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,360 shares of company stock worth $152,674. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aterian by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the first quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Aterian by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

See Also

