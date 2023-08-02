Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at ATB Capital

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

ATH traded up C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.00. Athabasca Oil has a one year low of C$1.88 and a one year high of C$3.62.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 49.53%. The business had revenue of C$290.74 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.2901598 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

