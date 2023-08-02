AtonRa Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AtonRa Partners decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.2% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $7.37 on Wednesday, reaching $110.23. The stock had a trading volume of 129,789,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,713,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.81. The stock has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

