AtonRa Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Envestnet were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 135.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 88.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.38. The company had a trading volume of 94,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.25. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Insider Transactions at Envestnet

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $218,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $218,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $770,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $389,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,465,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $648,291 over the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

