AtonRa Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AtonRa Partners reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Moderna were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,005 shares of company stock valued at $47,656,575 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, reaching $110.92. 2,383,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.62. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average of $142.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.