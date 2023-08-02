AtonRa Partners Has $864,000 Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

AtonRa Partners lowered its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Legend Biotech accounts for 1.3% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $4,018,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,035,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,689,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 508,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.51. 165,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,827. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.84. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.06 million. Analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

