AtonRa Partners Lowers Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

AtonRa Partners cut its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in nCino were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of nCino by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nCino news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 61,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,925,417.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,163,209 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,328.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 61,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,925,417.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,163,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,328.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $28,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,068 shares of company stock worth $7,424,837. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

View Our Latest Report on NCNO

nCino Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 180,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,006. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.41.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.