AtonRa Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AtonRa Partners lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.25.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 178,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $26,885,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $169,160,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $10.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.26. 3,260,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,665. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.71, a PEG ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

