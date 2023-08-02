AtonRa Partners Reduces Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

AtonRa Partners lessened its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,401,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,217,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,401,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,850 shares in the company, valued at $52,217,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $1,743,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,930.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,523. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. Barclays began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Stock Down 4.6 %

10x Genomics stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,434. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.