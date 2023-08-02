AtonRa Partners Sells 2,395 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AtonRa Partners cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,456.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,702,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,683,000 after buying an additional 1,635,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,896,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,766,000 after purchasing an additional 784,211 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,475.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 524,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,804,000 after purchasing an additional 491,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,445.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,265,000 after purchasing an additional 346,884 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $578,121 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,900. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day moving average of $103.58. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.