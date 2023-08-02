AtonRa Partners Sells 6,446 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AtonRa Partners decreased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the period. Block accounts for about 2.2% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Block were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Block in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Block in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $140,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,986,077.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,649 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

SQ stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.57. 7,279,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,596,726. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

