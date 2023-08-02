AtonRa Partners Sells 757 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AtonRa Partners cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.5% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Intuit were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.62.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit stock traded down $11.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $497.20. The company had a trading volume of 495,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,591. The firm has a market cap of $139.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $514.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $458.52 and a 200 day moving average of $435.34.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

