Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Price Down 3%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $32.24. 140,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 517,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ATHM. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Get Autohome alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Autohome

Autohome Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.23.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Autohome had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 75.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autohome

(Get Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.