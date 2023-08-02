AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.50.

AVB traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $186.12. 827,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

