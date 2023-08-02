Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNT traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. 300,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,996. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.54. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.73.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.90 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Avient will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

