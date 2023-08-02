Avion Wealth Buys 355 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Avion Wealth grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 177.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.25. 4,492,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,295. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

