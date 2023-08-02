Avion Wealth Buys 365 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 439.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.29. 3,217,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,999,177. The company has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

