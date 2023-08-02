Avion Wealth Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.7% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avion Wealth owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.59. 346,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.72. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

