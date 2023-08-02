Avion Wealth Increases Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 174.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Liberum Capital raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,512.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

