Avion Wealth Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Avion Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 0.5% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,894. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

