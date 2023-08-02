Avion Wealth Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Avion Wealth trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,696 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 571,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,194. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $48.94.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

