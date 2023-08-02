Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. 4,387,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,215. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

