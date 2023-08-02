Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.40-$1.45 EPS.

AXTA traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $32.20. 3,092,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

