Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $31.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Approximately 1,490,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 2,532,254 shares.The stock last traded at $29.36 and had previously closed at $32.20.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

