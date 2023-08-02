Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Position Trimmed by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,722. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $201.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director Jeanne Quirk sold 900 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $159,669.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $2,145,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,823,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Quirk sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $159,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

