Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Down 10.4% in July

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the June 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. William Blair began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $196.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,713,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,713,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Quirk sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $159,669.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

