AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 234.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AXTI. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AXT from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Get AXT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXT

AXT Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. 466,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,188. The company has a market cap of $130.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.99. AXT has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 116,977 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in AXT by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 284,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 45,840 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.