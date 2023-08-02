Aziz Aghili Sells 30,000 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Stock

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DANGet Free Report) EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dana Stock Down 3.5 %

DAN stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. 2,386,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59. Dana Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.45.

Dana (NYSE:DANGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. Dana had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dana by 18.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading

