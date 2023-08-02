Aziz Aghili Sells 30,000 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Stock

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dana Stock Down 3.5 %

DAN stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. 2,386,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59. Dana Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.45.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. Dana had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -27.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dana by 18.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

